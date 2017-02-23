PIC: Cheryl Cole acknowledges her pregnancy for the first time

The fifth hopeful was eliminated on The Search: E Host SA after a very awkward Trevor Gumbi interview

Cape Town – Cheryl Cole has finally acknowledged that her and Liam Payne, 23, are expecting their first child together.

After months of speculation the 33-year-old confirmed she is expecting in a photo shoot for L'Oreal and The Prince's Trust.

Cheryl announced on Twitter that she will be “one of fifteen ambassadors” working with the beauty brand and trust.

She then shared the promo photo in which she can be seen cradling her baby bump.

The movement which aims to transform “self-doubt into self-worth” launched on Thursday and includes a confidence training program.

Cheryl and Liam started dating in February 2016 but only went public with their relationship in May.

Rumours that the couple were to become parents first spread in September 2016. Speculation grew when the couple were then photographed out in London in November as Cheryl wore a tight fitting dress which showed off her growing belly.

