The SABC has been fined R10k for the "vulgar" Metro FM Awards that was broadcast during prime time

PICS: From classic to avant-garde, here is absolutely everything that happened at the MET Gala

PIC: Did Kim just confirm Kendall and A$AP Rocky are a thing!

2017-05-02 14:53
 
kendall jenner, a$ap rocky

Cape Town – Kim Kardashian West may have just confirmed her half-sister, Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky are a thing.

Rumours that the model and rapper are an item have been ongoing for months and now after a low key Snap, it looks as if those rumours are true.

Kim, Kendall and Kylie dominated the MET Gala on Monday night and of course, despite the no selfie rule, their phones were snap ready at any moment.

At one point Kim took a picture of Kylie’s back, but looking carefully Kendall and A$Ap can be seen in the background getting handsy.

A$AP, real name Rakim Mayers, can be seen with his arms around Kendall’s body, cradling her butt.

See the snap here:

Kendall and A$AP were also photographed having a laugh while at the MET Gala.

See the pics here:

kendall jenner, A$AP Rocky

kendall jenner, A$AP Rocky

(Photo: Getty Images)

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
SABC fined R10 000 for 'vulgar' Metro FM Awards We went to FanCon in Cape Town and this is what we saw! Absolutely everything that happened at the MET Gala PICS: Candice Swanepoel slays at the MET Gala with Behati Prinsloo 5 things to know as Princess Charlotte turns 2
PICS: We go behind the curtain of Priscilla Queen of the Desert and it’s magical! 10 striking images from the Klein Karoo National Arts Festival Epic shots from the SA tattoo convention you gotta see (HD GALLERY) 40 fiery pics from the Parklife festival 18 pics from inside the first weekend of Coachella
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Reports: Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole finally settle on a name for their son

2017-05-02 13:34
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 