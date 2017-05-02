PIC: Did Kim just confirm Kendall and A$AP Rocky are a thing!

Cape Town – Kim Kardashian West may have just confirmed her half-sister, Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky are a thing.

Rumours that the model and rapper are an item have been ongoing for months and now after a low key Snap, it looks as if those rumours are true.

Kim, Kendall and Kylie dominated the MET Gala on Monday night and of course, despite the no selfie rule, their phones were snap ready at any moment.

At one point Kim took a picture of Kylie’s back, but looking carefully Kendall and A$Ap can be seen in the background getting handsy.

A$AP, real name Rakim Mayers, can be seen with his arms around Kendall’s body, cradling her butt.

See the snap here:

Kendall and A$AP were also photographed having a laugh while at the MET Gala.

See the pics here:

(Photo: Getty Images)