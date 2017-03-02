PIC: Gwyneth Paltrow makes her relationship Instagram official

Cape Town – Gwyneth Paltrow has finally made her relationship with TV writer/director/producer Brad Falchuk Instagram official.

The 46-year-old celebrated his birthday on 1 March, prompting the Iron Man actress to wish him with a selfie on Instagram.

Alongside the picture Gwyneth wrote: “Happy Birthday, handsome”

See the cute snap here:

Happy birthday, handsome A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

According to E! News the couple met when Gwyneth co-starred on Glee in 2010 and have been romantically linked since 2014.

The only other time Brad has made an appearance on Gwyneth’s Instagram was over Thanksgiving. The 44-year-old shared a collage of all the people she is grateful to have in her life including Brad.

See the collage pic here: