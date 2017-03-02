PIC: Gwyneth Paltrow makes her relationship Instagram official

Cape Town – Gwyneth Paltrow has finally made her relationship with TV writer/director/producer Brad Falchuk Instagram official.
The 46-year-old celebrated his birthday on 1 March, prompting the Iron Man actress to wish him with a selfie on Instagram.
Alongside the picture Gwyneth wrote: “Happy Birthday, handsome”
See the cute snap here:
Happy birthday, handsomeA post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:55pm PST
Happy birthday, handsome
A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:55pm PST
According to E! News the couple met when Gwyneth co-starred on Glee in 2010 and have been romantically linked since 2014.
The only other time Brad has made an appearance on Gwyneth’s Instagram was over Thanksgiving. The 44-year-old shared a collage of all the people she is grateful to have in her life including Brad.
See the collage pic here:
I could not be more grateful for these people and those not pictured who bring love and laughs and heart to my life. @bradfalchuk @electricminky @jcvn40 @daundees @hilaryhaw #??#??#chrismartin #blythedanner and all of you!!! Happy happy Thanksgiving. ??????A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Nov 24, 2016 at 11:29am PST
I could not be more grateful for these people and those not pictured who bring love and laughs and heart to my life. @bradfalchuk @electricminky @jcvn40 @daundees @hilaryhaw #??#??#chrismartin #blythedanner and all of you!!! Happy happy Thanksgiving. ??????
A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Nov 24, 2016 at 11:29am PST
{{item.description}} Read More »
Sweet sounds.
International scoop.
What to watch.
Proudly SA.
Interview.
Line-up.
New video.
East RandProstaff Holdings (Pty) Ltd
Cape Town CBD
PretoriaQuyn Recruitment
HousesR 3 870 000
HousesR 39 000 000
HousesR 3 200 000