PIC: Kim Kardashian or Kris Jenner? Take another look!

Cape Town – Kim Kardashian West or Kris Jenner? That’s what this Instagram will have you asking at first glance.

Kim shared a snap, taken during a photo shoot, on Instagram in which she channels her 61-year-old mom.

The 36-year-old sports Kris’ iconic short dark-haired look and is dressed in a tight, black alligator hide dress with matching gloves.

If there was ever a day that Kim was the spitting image of her mom, today is that day!

See the pic here: