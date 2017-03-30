Hugh Jackman paid a touching tribute to Ahmed Kathrada on Twitter following his death on 28 March

Hugh Jackman paid a touching tribute to Ahmed Kathrada on Twitter following his death on 28 March

PICS: Joe Mafela's tombstone revealed and it comes complete with a couch, coffee table and plasma TV

PIC: Kim Kardashian or Kris Jenner? Take another look!

2017-03-30 21:02
 
kim kardashian, kris jenner

Cape Town – Kim Kardashian West or Kris Jenner? That’s what this Instagram will have you asking at first glance.

Kim shared a snap, taken during a photo shoot, on Instagram in which she channels her 61-year-old mom.

The 36-year-old sports Kris’ iconic short dark-haired look and is dressed in a tight, black alligator hide dress with matching gloves.

If there was ever a day that Kim was the spitting image of her mom, today is that day!

See the pic here:

Kris Jenner vibes

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Read more on:    kris jenner  |  kim kardashian  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: There’s a hot new TV show about LA’s most famous gay bar! PICS: Joe Mafela's tombstone comes with a couch and plasma TV Hugh Jackman pays tribute to Ahmed Kathrada 5 times Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor were the cutest couple SABC fined R10k after Isidingo uses woman’s real phone number
WATCH: Angelina Jolie cooks up scorpions for dinner Riky Rick receives personal invitation to Gucci headquarters in Italy ShowMax lures 172 000 with its Poland expansion Come Dine With Me SA loses its SABC home Pretty Yende shines in New York
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Lamar Odom opens up about his regrets, affairs and alcohol addiction

2017-03-30 16:02
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 