PIC: Kim Kardashian or Kris Jenner? Take another look!

Cape Town – Kim Kardashian West or Kris Jenner? That’s what this Instagram will have you asking at first glance.
Kim shared a snap, taken during a photo shoot, on Instagram in which she channels her 61-year-old mom.
The 36-year-old sports Kris’ iconic short dark-haired look and is dressed in a tight, black alligator hide dress with matching gloves.
If there was ever a day that Kim was the spitting image of her mom, today is that day!
See the pic here:
Kris Jenner vibesA post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 29, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT
Kris Jenner vibes
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 29, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT
