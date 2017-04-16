PIC: Pink’s multitasking skills are on point!

In partnership with

Stop what you're doing because the highly-anticipated trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is here!

2017-04-16
 
Cape Town – Pink is a woman of many talents – she can sing and dance, has a knack for acting, is winning at motherhood and is an absolute boss at multitasking.

In her most recent post on Instagram, Pink – who’s birth name is Alecia Beth Moore – is posing with her adorable 3-month-old son.

What makes this pic so awesome is that she is multitasking in the best and most subtle way. The Just Like Fire hitmaker is breastfeeding whilst hiking!

See the sweet snap here:

Hiking makes us thirsty! #happybaby #hotpocket #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

And this isn’t the first time pink has shared a multitasking snap, or a breastfeeding one for that matter.

In January Pink showed off some super-multitasking skills. The 37-year-old shared a picture of herself whilst getting her make-up done and attending to her newborn.

See the pic here:

Glam

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

And as for that breastfeeding selfie, Pink also shared a snap from her bed with little Willow napping while she fed baby Jameson.

See the pic here:

