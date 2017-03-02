PIC: Rob Kardashian gushes over baby Dream in bedtime selfie

We chat to Hannes Otto, the first South African to get into Juilliard School’s Drama Division

2017-03-02 19:00
 
Cape Town – Rob Kardashian shared a sweet message addressed to his “beautiful baby girl”, Dream in a sweet bedtime selfie.

In a post on Instagram the 29-year-old wrote: “Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl ..... she is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy 

“I literally can't get enough of this girl,,, I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy ,,,about to miss her so much Love You baby Dream (sic)”

Rob’s farewell to the 3-month-old comes after E! News confirmed he is no longer living with Dream’s mother, Blac Chyna.

The couple – who got engaged in April 2016 – decided to live separately to work on themselves as well as their relationship.

