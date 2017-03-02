PIC: Rob Kardashian gushes over baby Dream in bedtime selfie

Cape Town – Rob Kardashian shared a sweet message addressed to his “beautiful baby girl”, Dream in a sweet bedtime selfie.

In a post on Instagram the 29-year-old wrote: “Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl ..... she is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy

“I literally can't get enough of this girl,,, I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy ,,,about to miss her so much Love You baby Dream (sic)”

See the sweet selfie here:

Rob’s farewell to the 3-month-old comes after E! News confirmed he is no longer living with Dream’s mother, Blac Chyna.

The couple – who got engaged in April 2016 – decided to live separately to work on themselves as well as their relationship.