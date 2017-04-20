We go behind the curtain of Priscilla Queen of the Desert with photographer Nardus Engelbrecht and it’s magical!

Iman Rappetti has bowed out of eNCA, saying she wants to read more bedtime stories for her little girl

PIC: Serena Williams debuts baby bump

2017-04-20 06:34
 

Los Angeles - A spokesperson for Serena Williams says the tennis star is pregnant.

Kelly Bush Novak wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday: "I'm happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this Fall."

Earlier in the day, Williams posted a photo of herself on Snapchat with the caption "20 weeks."

See the Snap on Instagram here:

The 35-year-old won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open in January — a little less than 12 weeks ago — and has not competed since, citing a knee injury when withdrawing from tournaments at Indian Wells, California, and Key Biscayne, Florida.

She announced in late December that she was engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry ??

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Read more on:    serena williams  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
12 hilarious reasons people have been blocked by Bonang 5 hilarious tweets from Hlaudi Motsoeneng's press conference This is how much Bonang's VVIP flight costs Hlaudi praises his 90% plan and the crowd goes wild 7de Laan welcomes first transgender actress to the show
8 WTF facts about The Bachelor that are just cray cray! 6 delightful shows to watch online this Easter weekend PICS: British DJ hosts world's highest party on Everest WATCH: Desmond and the Tutus go big in Japan OMG! This ex-7de Laan actor is a total hunk now!
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Janet Jackson’s creative director lashes out about split

2017-04-19 19:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 