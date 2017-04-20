PIC: Serena Williams debuts baby bump

Los Angeles - A spokesperson for Serena Williams says the tennis star is pregnant.

Kelly Bush Novak wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday: "I'm happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this Fall."

Earlier in the day, Williams posted a photo of herself on Snapchat with the caption "20 weeks."

See the Snap on Instagram here:

A post shared by Demetria Lucas D'Oyley (@demetrialucasdoyley) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

The 35-year-old won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open in January — a little less than 12 weeks ago — and has not competed since, citing a knee injury when withdrawing from tournaments at Indian Wells, California, and Key Biscayne, Florida.

She announced in late December that she was engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.