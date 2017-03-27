PIC: This Orange Is The New Black couple had the perfect wedding!

California — Orange Is The New Black actress, Samira Wiley and Orange Is The New Black producer/writer, Lauren Morelli are married.

Samira, who plays the character Poussey Washington on the Netflix show, and Lauren tied the knot on Saturday, at the same location where they got engaged. Publicist Scott Boute says both Samira and Lauren wore flawless white ensembles designed by Christian Siriano.

See a pic of the stunning couple on their wedding day here:

The exclusive first wedding phoot was shared by Martha Stewart Weddings, along with more details of the special day! The celebration took place in Palm Springs as was officiated by Samira's parents.

The couple made a grand entrance to Justin Bieber's hit Baby.

Samira, 29, will also appear in the upcoming series The Handmaid's Tale, based on the 1985 novel by Canadian author Margaret Atwood that depicts New England under a totalitarian theocracy.

Lauren, 34, has worked as a writer, story editor and producer of Orange Is The New Black, which depicts life inside a women's prison, since 2014.