PIC: Tyrese Gibson reveals the identity of his mystery bride

Cape Town – Tyrese Gibson has revealed who his mystery bride is.

The Fast and the Furious actor surprised everyone when he announced he tied the knot on Valentine’s Day and kept the identity of his bride unknown.

However, after a report by TMZ revealed her identity, Tyrese confirmed and quoted the gossip website on who his new wife is in a post on Instagram.

The beautiful bride’s name is Samantha Lee. She is originally from New Jersey and has a Master’s degree in social work at the University of Georgia.

According to TMZ’s facts – which were confirmed by Tyrese – Samantha has been putting her degree to good work as she has been fighting sex and human trafficking and counselling for inmates.

The new Mrs Gibson has also handled cases Division of Family and Children Services in GA.

See Tyrese’s confirmation post here: