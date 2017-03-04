PIC: Tyrese Gibson reveals the identity of his mystery bride

Cape Town – Tyrese Gibson has revealed who his mystery bride is.
The Fast and the Furious actor surprised everyone when he announced he tied the knot on Valentine’s Day and kept the identity of his bride unknown.
However, after a report by TMZ revealed her identity, Tyrese confirmed and quoted the gossip website on who his new wife is in a post on Instagram.
The beautiful bride’s name is Samantha Lee. She is originally from New Jersey and has a Master’s degree in social work at the University of Georgia.
According to TMZ’s facts – which were confirmed by Tyrese – Samantha has been putting her degree to good work as she has been fighting sex and human trafficking and counselling for inmates.
The new Mrs Gibson has also handled cases Division of Family and Children Services in GA.
See Tyrese’s confirmation post here:
#TheGibsons #MyNewHeartbeat #ShesBoss TMZ actually got it right! This time! Tyrese found his own Amal Clooney because his mysterious new wife has plenty of degrees and money of her own ... TMZ has learned. A source close to the couple tells us the missus' name is Samantha Lee -- a New Jersey native who got a Master's degree in social work at the University of Georgia. We're told she's put her education to work on serious issues -- for many years she's been fighting sex and human trafficking and counseling for inmates. She's also handled cases for the Division of Family and Children Services in GA. She's accomplished and well-paid -- we're told Samantha lives comfortably on her own six figure salary - Sources close to the couple -- who secretly tied the knot on Valentine's Day -- Pre-marital counseling and married by Pastor Creflo Dollar in Atlanta say they met briefly 2 years ago through mutual friends.... Tyrese referred to his new bride Samantha Lee GIbson as his "black queen." Not that it matters, but her heritage is African-American- Ecuadorian, Jamaican... So, a simple "Congratulations" will do....... Sometimes is life you will get exactly what you pray for.....A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:29am PST
A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:29am PST
