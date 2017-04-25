The Fate of the Furious has sped into first place at the box office again, leaving the new competition in the dust

PIC: We wish Dylan Sprouse looked at us the way he looks at his dog!

Cape Town – Dylan Sprouse - the now hunky grown up kid from The Suite Life of Zac and Cody – just gave the best romantic advice!

The modelling/acting heartthrob’s latest Instagram snap offers sound advice to anyone looking for a man. 

Alongside a pic of him gazing at his dwarf English bulldog, Magnus, Dylan wrote: “Get a man who looks at you the way I look at Magnus.”

See the pic here:

Get a man who looks at you the way I look at Magnus

A post shared by Dylan Thomas Von Sprouse (@dylansprouse) on

While it would be great to have anyone look at us the way Dylan looks at Magnus, we have to admit we wish Dylan looked at us the way he looks at Magnus so much more!

And it's not the first time Dylan has looked at Magnus that way either. The adorable feline friend has his own Instagram profile filled with shots of Dylan loving him

See more snaps here:

He's still there to this day

A post shared by Magnus The Bulldog (@magnusthedwarf) on

Bad news. Even though we look alike today I found out that I'm adopted...wtf?!?!

A post shared by Magnus The Bulldog (@magnusthedwarf) on

Me, smol, young, before the world jaded me

A post shared by Magnus The Bulldog (@magnusthedwarf) on


