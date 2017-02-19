PIC: Zoe Saldana welcomes third son

Cape Town – Zoe Saldana has announced the birth of her third son.

The actress and her artist husband Marco Perego welcomed their son, Zen.

"Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen. We couldn't feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!", she wrote.

Zoe shared the news on Instagram accompanied with a picture of their twins Cy and Bowie playing with their new brother.

See the post here: