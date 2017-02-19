PIC: Zoe Saldana welcomes third son

Cape Town – Zoe Saldana has announced the birth of her third son.
The actress and her artist husband Marco Perego welcomed their son, Zen.
"Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen. We couldn't feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!", she wrote.
Zoe shared the news on Instagram accompanied with a picture of their twins Cy and Bowie playing with their new brother.
See the post here:
A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:16am PST
{{item.description}} Read More »
Sweet sounds.
International scoop.
What to watch.
Proudly SA.
Interview.
Line-up.
New video.
Western CapeADA Recruitment & HR Solutions
JohannesburgADA Recruitment & HR Solutions
Free StateMass Staffing ProjectsR650 000 - R850 000 Per Year
HousesR 7 525 000
HousesR 6 900 000
HousesR 8 500 000