PIC: Zoe Saldana welcomes third son

2017-02-19 08:45
 

Cape Town – Zoe Saldana has announced the birth of her third son. 

The actress and her artist husband Marco Perego welcomed their son, Zen.

"Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen. We couldn't feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!", she wrote. 

Zoe shared the news on Instagram accompanied with a picture of their twins Cy and Bowie playing with their new brother.

See the post here:

A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

