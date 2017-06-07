PICS: Baby Luna adorably throws out the first pitch

Cape Town – Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna is just about the cutest person to throw a first pitch.

With help from her mom and dad, the 1-year-old gave it her best shot when she threw her first baseball before a game between the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field in Seattle.

Wearing her very own custom-made jersey, blue jeans and sneakers Luna stole the spotlight when throwing the first pitch.

It may have taken a couple of tries but Luna definitely has a good swing on her!

WATCH LUNA THROW THE FIRST PITCH HERE:

SEE SNAPS OF LUNA”S BASEBALL ADVENTURE HERE:

Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners' bubble gum #LunasFirstTour #Seattle A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

Proud papa #LunasFirstTour A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

Home A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT