PICS: Baby Luna adorably throws out the first pitch

2017-06-07 09:44
 

Cape Town – Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna is just about the cutest person to throw a first pitch.

With help from her mom and dad, the 1-year-old gave it her best shot when she threw her first baseball before a game between the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field in Seattle.

Wearing her very own custom-made jersey, blue jeans and sneakers Luna stole the spotlight when throwing the first pitch.

It may have taken a couple of tries but Luna definitely has a good swing on her!

WATCH LUNA THROW THE FIRST PITCH HERE:

SEE SNAPS OF LUNA”S BASEBALL ADVENTURE HERE:

Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners' bubble gum #LunasFirstTour #Seattle

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Proud papa #LunasFirstTour

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Home

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

2017-06-07 09:04
