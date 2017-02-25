PICS: Beautiful Amal Clooney debuts baby bump at award ceremony in Paris

Cape Town - George and Amal Clooney stole the spotlight at the César Awards in France on Friday night.

The couple, who recently announced that Amal is pregnant with twins, attended the 42nd annual Cesar ceremony in Paris.

George received the honourary award at the event and praised his wife in his acceptance speech: "To my wife Amal, there isn't a day that goes by that I'm not proud to be your husband. And I am excited about the years to come, and particularly the months to come. I love you very much."

Amal, an international human-rights attorney, looked beautiful in a figure hugging white gown with feather detail that showcased her baby bump.

SEE THE PICS HERE:





(Photos: Getty Images)

