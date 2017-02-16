We chat to Pixies drummer David Lovering ahead of their first ever visit to South Africa in March

PICS: Bella Hadid’s latest NSFW shoot will give you chills

Cape Town – Fashion’s latest obsession is Bella Hadid and for a very good reason.

The 20-year-old model’s latest fashion shoot doesn’t involve many clothes as she channels her inner Kate Moss for V magazine’s spring 2017 issue.

Bella paired up with photographer Mario Sorrenti for the topless shoot that looks strikingly similar to a pictorial - also shot by Mario - Kate did for Calvin Klein in 1993.

Bella’s topless blue steel look will give you chills.

See some of Bella’s latest shots here:

Bella Hadid @vmagazine @georgecortina @diane.kendal #Recine #MarioSorrenti

A post shared by mario_sorrenti (@mario_sorrenti) on

Bella Hadid @vmagazine @georgecortina @diane.kendal #Recine #MarioSorrenti

A post shared by mario_sorrenti (@mario_sorrenti) on

Bella Hadid @vmagazine @georgecortina @diane.kendal #Recine #MarioSorrenti

A post shared by mario_sorrenti (@mario_sorrenti) on

V magazine also shared a BTS video of the shoot with Bella.

Watch the video here:

(Warning: This video is NSFW)

