PICS: Bella Hadid’s latest NSFW shoot will give you chills

Cape Town – Fashion’s latest obsession is Bella Hadid and for a very good reason.

The 20-year-old model’s latest fashion shoot doesn’t involve many clothes as she channels her inner Kate Moss for V magazine’s spring 2017 issue.

Bella paired up with photographer Mario Sorrenti for the topless shoot that looks strikingly similar to a pictorial - also shot by Mario - Kate did for Calvin Klein in 1993.

Bella’s topless blue steel look will give you chills.

See some of Bella’s latest shots here:

Bella Hadid @vmagazine @georgecortina @diane.kendal #Recine #MarioSorrenti A post shared by mario_sorrenti (@mario_sorrenti) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

Bella Hadid @vmagazine @georgecortina @diane.kendal #Recine #MarioSorrenti A post shared by mario_sorrenti (@mario_sorrenti) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:44pm PST

Bella Hadid @vmagazine @georgecortina @diane.kendal #Recine #MarioSorrenti A post shared by mario_sorrenti (@mario_sorrenti) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:42pm PST

V magazine also shared a BTS video of the shoot with Bella.

Watch the video here:

(Warning: This video is NSFW)