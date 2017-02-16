PICS: Bella Hadid’s latest NSFW shoot will give you chills

Cape Town – Fashion’s latest obsession is Bella Hadid and for a very good reason.
The 20-year-old model’s latest fashion shoot doesn’t involve many clothes as she channels her inner Kate Moss for V magazine’s spring 2017 issue.
Bella paired up with photographer Mario Sorrenti for the topless shoot that looks strikingly similar to a pictorial - also shot by Mario - Kate did for Calvin Klein in 1993.
Bella’s topless blue steel look will give you chills.
See some of Bella’s latest shots here:
@bellahadid is fashion's modern obsession. Head to the link in our bio to see her stripped-down shoot with @mario_sorrenti and @georgecortina for #V106, coming March 9. Clothing @courreges, beauty @diormakeup. @imgmodelsA post shared by V Magazine (@vmagazine) on Feb 15, 2017 at 7:31am PST
Bella Hadid @vmagazine @georgecortina @diane.kendal #Recine #MarioSorrentiA post shared by mario_sorrenti (@mario_sorrenti) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:47pm PST
Bella Hadid @vmagazine @georgecortina @diane.kendal #Recine #MarioSorrentiA post shared by mario_sorrenti (@mario_sorrenti) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:44pm PST
Bella Hadid @vmagazine @georgecortina @diane.kendal #Recine #MarioSorrentiA post shared by mario_sorrenti (@mario_sorrenti) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:42pm PST
V magazine also shared a BTS video of the shoot with Bella.
Watch the video here:
(Warning: This video is NSFW)
