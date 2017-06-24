PICS: Bella Thorne and Scott Disick reunite for wild night out

2017-06-24 12:47
 
scott disick, bella thorne

Cape Town – Bella Throne and Scott Disick reunited for a wild night out and by the looks of things they’re closer than you think.

ICYMI, Bella spent a couple of days with Scott in Cannes in May but returned and assured everyone on Twitter she was not dating him. (Read more here)

Everyone was pretty convinced their romantic weekend in the French Riviera was just a fling as Scott was spotted hooking up with a number of girls thereafter.

But it seems the two have reunited after they were spotted holding hands as they headed to a house party in Beverly Hills on Thursday night.

Scott and Bella partied into the early hours of the morning after attending Lana Del Rey’s birthday party at 1 OAK night club.

SEE SNAPS OF BELLA AND SCOTT REUNITED HERE:

scott disick, bella thorne

scott disick, bella thorne

scott disick, bella thorne

(Photos: Greatstock/Splash)

