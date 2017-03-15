PICS: Britney Spears indulge in whimsical milkshakes at Disney World

Ben Affleck released a statement on Facebook, saying he has recently completed treatment for alcohol addiction

2017-03-15
 
Cape Town – Britney Spears and her family are living their best lives at Disney World.

The Slumber Party hitmaker, joined by her two sons Sean and Jayden as well as her mom, Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn along with her daughter Maddie are spending some well deserved time at the magical theme park.

Of course the entire family are making the best of their time, including going on all the rides and indulging in whimsical looking milkshakes!

Scroll through Britney’s adventure at Disney World with her family here:

Great day with the fam ?????????????????????????? Thanks @planethollywoodintl!!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

We had so much fun here ?? @planethollywoodintl

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Day 1??Disney 2017??

A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on

