PICS: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate Luna’s first birthday

Cape Town – Can you believe Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter is already 1 years old?!
Well, you better start because the adorable tiny tot celebrated her first birthday on Friday and her parents shared all the party pics on social media.
Alongside a series of black and white family portraits on Instagram, Chrissy gushed about her beautiful baby girl’s special day.
She wrote: “Happy first birthday Lu!!!! My lovebug. You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in you first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back (sic)”
Scroll though the sweet snaps here:
John also took to Instagram with a bunch of pics from Luna’s party, incuding her fancy birthday cake.
Alongside one of the snaps John wished his daughter a very happy birthday.
See more pics of Luna’s birthday here:
