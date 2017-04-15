PICS: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate Luna’s first birthday

Cape Town – Can you believe Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter is already 1 years old?!

Well, you better start because the adorable tiny tot celebrated her first birthday on Friday and her parents shared all the party pics on social media.

Alongside a series of black and white family portraits on Instagram, Chrissy gushed about her beautiful baby girl’s special day.

She wrote: “Happy first birthday Lu!!!! My lovebug. You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in you first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back (sic)”

Scroll though the sweet snaps here:

Happy first birthday Lu!!!! My lovebug. You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in you first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back. Thank you @Yopeteryang for taking these awesome photos and the lip sync battle team for such a nice surprise!!! ?????? A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 14, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

John also took to Instagram with a bunch of pics from Luna’s party, incuding her fancy birthday cake.

Alongside one of the snaps John wished his daughter a very happy birthday.

See more pics of Luna’s birthday here:

Happy birthday, Luna Simone! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 14, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

We decorated it ourselves A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 14, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT