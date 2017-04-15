Stop what you're doing because the highly-anticipated trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is here!

WATCH: Charlize Theron sets the record straight about that Vin Diesel kiss in new Fast 8 movie

PICS: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate Luna’s first birthday

2017-04-15 12:58
 
chrissy teigen, john legend

Cape Town – Can you believe Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter is already 1 years old?!

Well, you better start because the adorable tiny tot celebrated her first birthday on Friday and her parents shared all the party pics on social media.

Alongside a series of black and white family portraits on Instagram, Chrissy gushed about her beautiful baby girl’s special day.

She wrote: “Happy first birthday Lu!!!! My lovebug. You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in you first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back (sic)”

Scroll though the sweet snaps here:

John also took to Instagram with a bunch of pics from Luna’s party, incuding her fancy birthday cake.

Alongside one of the snaps John wished his daughter a very happy birthday.

See more pics of Luna’s birthday here:

Happy birthday, Luna Simone!

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

We decorated it ourselves

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Amor speaks out about her money problems We investigate: Was Miss SA 2017 rigged? Jamiroquai founding member and keyboardist Toby Smith dies WATCH: Charlize Theron sets the record straight about that Vin Diesel kiss David O'Sullivan takes over from Bob Mabena on Kaya FM Breakfast
8 WTF facts about The Bachelor that are just cray cray! 6 delightful shows to watch online this Easter weekend PICS: British DJ hosts world's highest party on Everest WATCH: Desmond and the Tutus go big in Japan OMG! This ex-7de Laan actor is a total hunk now!
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Janet Jackson shared a snap of her baby and OMG he's adorable!

2017-04-15 09:54
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 