PICS: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on vacay in Morocco

Cape Town – Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are on a Moroccan vacation with their 11-month daughter, Luna.
The family of three jetted to the North African country over the weekend for some down time and are having the best time already!
Chrissy and John have both shared pictures of their trip so far and it looks like they spent some time at a fruit market. In one snap, Chrissy reveals they also spent some time in Marrakech, a city in Morocco.
See snaps of their vacation so far here:
Vacation vibes
Light vacation reading
Marrakech!
