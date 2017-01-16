PICS: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend went to a pyjama party dressed as KFC

Cape Town – Chrissy Teigen and John Legend looked finger licking good when they went to a pyjama-themed birthday party over the weekend.

Jessica Alba threw a huge “Pajama Jammy Jam” bash for her husband, Cash Warren and while the night was filled with celebs and pizza it was Chrissy and John who stole the spotlight.

What a rad idea!



Deep fried Pajama Jammy Jam A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jan 14, 2017 at 8:29pm PST

Chrissy was Colonel Sanders while John was a delicious peice of fried chicken.

What a perfect match!