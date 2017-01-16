PHOTOS: American Pie alum Shannon Elizabeth is enjoying everything Cape Town has to offer!

Trevor Noah: I was the first person in my whole family who was allowed to go to a white school

PICS: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend went to a pyjama party dressed as KFC

2017-01-16 13:11
 
chrissy teigen, john legend

Cape Town – Chrissy Teigen and John Legend looked finger licking good when they went to a pyjama-themed birthday party over the weekend.

Jessica Alba threw a huge “Pajama Jammy Jam” bash for her husband, Cash Warren and while the night was filled with celebs and pizza it was Chrissy and John who stole the spotlight.

What a rad idea!

Deep fried Pajama Jammy Jam

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Chrissy was Colonel Sanders while John was a delicious peice of fried chicken.

What a perfect match!

Read more on:    chrissy teigen  |  john legend  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Afrikaans actress Marga van Rooy dies Pearl Thusi married? Yes, to NYC, Uber and Airbnb South African Jazz legend Thandi Klaasen dies Kim Kardashian West shares chilling details from Paris robbery in police statement A Monster Calls
7 female led films you need see in 2017 Here's what DStv has planned for 2017 10 things we’ve learned from watching Cougar Town This space popcorn flick is the perfect escape PICS: Jake Gyllenhaal shirtless on the beach is the best way to start 2017
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Kim Kardashian West shares chilling details from Paris robbery in police statement

2017-01-16 09:07
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 