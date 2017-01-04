PICS: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend will give you major vacation envy!

Cape Town – Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and nine-month-old Luna spent the holidays having fun in the sun and we are so jealous!

The family-of-three celebrated Christmas, John’s birthday and New Years in sunny St. Barts.

Talk about #FamilyGoals

See all the pics here:

Today random laugh word: "boo!" A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 22, 2016 at 1:09pm PST

We are all pretending this is for Luna A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:11am PST

Merry Christmas! A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:14am PST

Happy birthday, beautiful papa. A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Love you all! Enjoying this view with Chrissy and Lu, feeling grateful. A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:21am PST

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 28, 2016 at 9:57am PST