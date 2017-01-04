PICS: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend will give you major vacation envy!

Cape Town – Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and nine-month-old Luna spent the holidays having fun in the sun and we are so jealous!
The family-of-three celebrated Christmas, John’s birthday and New Years in sunny St. Barts.
Talk about #FamilyGoals
See all the pics here:
Today random laugh word: "boo!"
Today random laugh word: "boo!"
A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 22, 2016 at 1:09pm PST
We are all pretending this is for Luna
We are all pretending this is for Luna
A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:11am PST
Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas!
A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:14am PST
Happy birthday, beautiful papa.
Happy birthday, beautiful papa.
A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:17pm PST
Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Love you all! Enjoying this view with Chrissy and Lu, feeling grateful.
Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Love you all! Enjoying this view with Chrissy and Lu, feeling grateful.
A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:21am PST
A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 28, 2016 at 9:57am PST
A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 28, 2016 at 10:26am PST
A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:57am PST
Laughter phrase of the day
Laughter phrase of the day
A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:35pm PST
Grey day ballet
Grey day ballet
A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:50am PST
??
??
A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:52am PST
Toessssss
Toessssss
A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:55am PST
2016 is almost over
2016 is almost over
A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:46pm PST
