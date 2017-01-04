PICS: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend will give you major vacation envy!

Trevor Noah recently took some time off to explore Peru and the pics look amazing. See them here!

2017-01-04 06:01
 

Cape Town – Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and nine-month-old Luna spent the holidays having fun in the sun and we are so jealous!

The family-of-three celebrated Christmas, John’s birthday and New Years in sunny St. Barts.

Talk about #FamilyGoals

See all the pics here:

Today random laugh word: "boo!"

A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

We are all pretending this is for Luna

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Merry Christmas!

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Happy birthday, beautiful papa.

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Laughter phrase of the day

A video posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Grey day ballet

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

??

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Toessssss

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

2016 is almost over

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on


2017-01-04 05:01
