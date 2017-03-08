PICS: Ciara shares stunning nude pregnancy shoot

Cape Town – Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson are ready for the birth of their first child together, but first the couple posed for a pregnancy shoot.

Ciara, along with Russell and her son, Future Jnr – who she shares with ex- boyfriend and rapper Future – teamed up with Harper’s Bazaar magazine to capture the Goodies hitmaker’s second pregnancy.

In one of the photographs, which is turning out to be a fan favourite, Ciara is topless and holding her son in her arms, while only Russell’s arms can be seen wrapped around her and cradling her baby bump.

See the pics of the pregnancy shoot here:

Just The 4 Of Us. ?? @harpersbazaarus A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:55am PST

?? By @danibrubaker_ Makeup @yolondafrederick Hair @cesar4styles Styled By @William_graper @harpersbazaarus A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 7, 2017 at 2:37pm PST