PICS: Ciara shares stunning nude pregnancy shoot

Cape Town – Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson are ready for the birth of their first child together, but first the couple posed for a pregnancy shoot.
Ciara, along with Russell and her son, Future Jnr – who she shares with ex- boyfriend and rapper Future – teamed up with Harper’s Bazaar magazine to capture the Goodies hitmaker’s second pregnancy.
In one of the photographs, which is turning out to be a fan favourite, Ciara is topless and holding her son in her arms, while only Russell’s arms can be seen wrapped around her and cradling her baby bump.
Just The 4 Of Us. ?? @harpersbazaarusA post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:55am PST
Just The 4 Of Us. ?? @harpersbazaarus
A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:55am PST
?? By @danibrubaker_ Makeup @yolondafrederick Hair @cesar4styles Styled By @William_graper @harpersbazaarusA post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:37pm PST
?? By @danibrubaker_ Makeup @yolondafrederick Hair @cesar4styles Styled By @William_graper @harpersbazaarus
A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:37pm PST
A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 7, 2017 at 2:37pm PST
A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:52pm PST
"There's this unspoken word: love. When you meet successful powerful women, you show each other love, because it is a tough environment." — @Ciara opens up about fame and family on BAZAAR.com (link in bio). Photography by @danibrubaker_ Styling by @william_graperA post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on Mar 7, 2017 at 6:03pm PST
"There's this unspoken word: love. When you meet successful powerful women, you show each other love, because it is a tough environment." — @Ciara opens up about fame and family on BAZAAR.com (link in bio). Photography by @danibrubaker_ Styling by @william_graper
A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on Mar 7, 2017 at 6:03pm PST
