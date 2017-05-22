WATCH: Local students from Oprah Winfrey's Leadership Academy graduate in New York and Massachusetts

PICS: Here is absolutely everything you may have missed at this year's Billboard Music Awards

PICS: Inside Beyoncé’s star-studded baby shower

2017-05-22 09:49
 

Cape Town – Beyoncé and Jay Z threw a baby shower, called The Carter Push Party, for the upcoming birth of their twins and it was lit!

Aside from the decor and star-studded guest-list being on point, Queen Bey showed off her baby bump in a series of snaps on Instagram.

The Sorry hitmaker wore a sarong and fruit-filled headpiece while her bare belly appeared to be painted with Henna. Jay Z was dressed in an all white ensemble.

See the pics here:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The lavish Carter Push Party, held on Saturday at a private property in Beverly Hills, was beautifully decorated with elaborate and colourful African-themed prints. 

According to E! News the property was decorated with a huge tent filled with loungers, floor pillows and soft rugs. An insider further revealed the tables were decorated with lanterns, elephants and pink and white roses.

Guests in attendance included Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams, Lala Anthony and Michele Williams.

Bey’s mom, Tina Lawson, also shared a bunch of photos and videos from the special day.

See the snaps and videos here:

This woman gets more beautiful every time i see her!! Hotttness personified!!! @lala ????

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

All theses beautiful ladies at The Carter Push party! ????

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Fun fun fun?? Angie, Serena, lala, Vanessa Kelly, Lorraine??

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Had to take a picture in this light the next day ! NEVER waste good light????

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Happy Sunday from me and my boo??

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Read more on:    beyoncé  |  jay z  |  celebrities

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Pippa Middleton stuns on her wedding day Soapie hunk’s alleged affairs come to light 9 stunning photos from Pippa Middleton's wedding day PICS: Takkies embraces her body in sexy nude shoot Local students from Oprah Winfrey's Leadership Academy graduate in the US
Hugh Jackman didn't know wolverines were real while filming X-Men Soapie hunk’s alleged affairs come to light Photographer provocateur Tsoku Maela is back with a powerful new series PICS: Pippa Middleton stuns on her wedding day PICS: Absolutely everything that happened at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
NEXT ON CHANNELX

9 stunning photos from Pippa Middleton's wedding day

2017-05-20 14:18
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 