PICS: Inside Beyoncé’s star-studded baby shower

Cape Town – Beyoncé and Jay Z threw a baby shower, called The Carter Push Party, for the upcoming birth of their twins and it was lit!

Aside from the decor and star-studded guest-list being on point, Queen Bey showed off her baby bump in a series of snaps on Instagram.

The Sorry hitmaker wore a sarong and fruit-filled headpiece while her bare belly appeared to be painted with Henna. Jay Z was dressed in an all white ensemble.

See the pics here:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

The lavish Carter Push Party, held on Saturday at a private property in Beverly Hills, was beautifully decorated with elaborate and colourful African-themed prints.

According to E! News the property was decorated with a huge tent filled with loungers, floor pillows and soft rugs. An insider further revealed the tables were decorated with lanterns, elephants and pink and white roses.

Guests in attendance included Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams, Lala Anthony and Michele Williams.

Bey’s mom, Tina Lawson, also shared a bunch of photos and videos from the special day.

See the snaps and videos here:

This woman gets more beautiful every time i see her!! Hotttness personified!!! @lala ???? A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

All theses beautiful ladies at The Carter Push party! ???? A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

Fun fun fun?? Angie, Serena, lala, Vanessa Kelly, Lorraine?? A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Had to take a picture in this light the next day ! NEVER waste good light???? A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT