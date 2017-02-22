PICS: Inside Miles Teller’s extravagant 30th birthday bash

Cape Town – Miles Teller’s 30th birthday bash was like something dreams are made of!
The Whiplash actor celebrated the milestone birthday on Monday with a party that looked like it came straight off of Pinterest.
With a simple yet classy cake, gold decorations and flower-garnished cocktails Miles and his closest friends and family, including his model girlfriend Keleigh Sperry, partied the night away.
The party was sponsored by vodka brand Absolute Elyx and took place at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, who happens to be the CEO of Absolut Elyx.
See the stunning snaps of Miles’ celebration here:
(Photo: Getty Images)
{{item.description}} Read More »
Sweet sounds.
International scoop.
What to watch.
Proudly SA.
Interview.
Line-up.
New video.
Western CapeADA Recruitment & HR Solutions
JohannesburgADA Recruitment & HR Solutions
Free StateMass Staffing ProjectsR650 000 - R850 000 Per Year
HousesR 39 000 000
HousesR 1 650 000
HousesR 3 870 000