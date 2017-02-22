PICS: Inside Miles Teller’s extravagant 30th birthday bash

Drake has accused the Grammys of pigeonholing him as a black artist and said he does not want his latest awards

2017-02-22 06:00
 
miles teller

Cape Town – Miles Teller’s 30th birthday bash was like something dreams are made of!

The Whiplash actor celebrated the milestone birthday on Monday with a party that looked like it came straight off of Pinterest.

With a simple yet classy cake, gold decorations and flower-garnished cocktails Miles and his closest friends and family, including his model girlfriend Keleigh Sperry, partied the night away.

The party was sponsored by vodka brand Absolute Elyx and took place at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, who happens to be the CEO of Absolut Elyx.

See the stunning snaps of Miles’ celebration here:

(Photo: Getty Images)

2017-02-21 19:00
