PICS: Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper spotted on the beach

2017-02-16 18:01
 
bradley cooper, irina shayk

Cape Town – Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were spotted spending some quality time on the beach.

The couple – who are expecting their first child together – sat beside one another on the sandy beach staring into the distance.

News of Irina’s pregnancy broke at the end of 2016, after she walked the Victoria’s Secret runway. While the 30-year-old is yet to officially confirm she is pregnant, multiple sources confirmed the news.

Pics of the couple on the beach show Irina’s growing belly in full bloom.

See the pics here:

