PICS: Irina Shayk flashes her bikini body on vacation

Cape Town – Irina Shayk is enjoying a sunny visit to the Dead Sea.

The 31-year-old flaunted her post-baby body in a tiny red bikini with a few of her gal pals on their trip over the weekend.

It looks as though it was a girls only trip as Bradley was nowhere in sight. Perhaps at home spending time with their bundle of joy.

SEE THE SEXY SNAPS HERE:

Walking on the #DeadSea ?? A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

And while at the Dead Sea.. A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

?? ???????? @irinashayk @mellmitelman @mimiluzon @sashahere A post shared by @tatianapetenkova on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

Irina welcomed a daughter named Lea with Bradley Cooper in March. The couple have been dating since May 2015.

