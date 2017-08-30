PICS: Irina Shayk flashes her bikini body on vacation

2017-08-30 12:54
 
irina shayk

Cape Town – Irina Shayk is enjoying a sunny visit to the Dead Sea.

The 31-year-old flaunted her post-baby body in a tiny red bikini with a few of her gal pals on their trip over the weekend.

It looks as though it was a girls only trip as Bradley was nowhere in sight. Perhaps at home spending time with their bundle of joy.

SEE THE SEXY SNAPS HERE:

Walking on the #DeadSea ??

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

And while at the Dead Sea..

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on

?? ???????? @irinashayk @mellmitelman @mimiluzon @sashahere

A post shared by @tatianapetenkova on

Irina welcomed a daughter named Lea with Bradley Cooper in March. The couple have been dating since May 2015.

