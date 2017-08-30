PICS: Irina Shayk flashes her bikini body on vacation

Cape Town – Irina Shayk is enjoying a sunny visit to the Dead Sea.
The 31-year-old flaunted her post-baby body in a tiny red bikini with a few of her gal pals on their trip over the weekend.
It looks as though it was a girls only trip as Bradley was nowhere in sight. Perhaps at home spending time with their bundle of joy.
SEE THE SEXY SNAPS HERE:
Walking on the #DeadSea ??A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:56am PDT
Walking on the #DeadSea ??
A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:56am PDT
And while at the Dead Sea..A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT
And while at the Dead Sea..
A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT
?? ???????? @irinashayk @mellmitelman @mimiluzon @sashahereA post shared by @tatianapetenkova on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT
?? ???????? @irinashayk @mellmitelman @mimiluzon @sashahere
A post shared by @tatianapetenkova on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT
Irina welcomed a daughter named Lea with Bradley Cooper in March. The couple have been dating since May 2015.
