PICS: Jane Fonda sells merch with her 70s mugshot on it

2017-03-16 15:00
 
lily tomlin, jane fonda

Cape Town – Jane Fonda sells merch with her 1970 mugshot on it because she is Jane Fonda and a living legend activist.

According to the 79-year-old’s website/blog she was arrested in late 1970 when she returned to the US from Canada. Fonda had been in Canada to deliver a speech at a college regarding the Vietnam War, more specifically the Winter Soldier Investigation.

The fitness guru’s luggage was obtained at a Cleveland airport and searched. Police found what they thought were drugs but after testing them found that they were only vitamins.

See her mug shot here:

jane fonda

Click here to read more about Fonda’s arrest.

The iconic mug shot has since become so iconic, Fonda sees no harm in selling it. 

That’s right, you can now own anything from a T-shirt to a fashionable clutch with Fonda’s 33-year-old face on it.

Here is a pic of Lily Tomlin rocking her mug shot clutch:

lily tomlin, jane fonda

Click here to see more iconic Jane Fonda merch.

(Photos: Greatstock/Splash, Getty Images)

