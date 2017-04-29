PICS: Jennifer Lopez wows in see-through dress

Cape Town – Singer, actress and mogul Jennifer Lopez turned heads on the red carpet of the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night.
The star wore a black see-through dress to the awards ceremony which was held in Coral Gables, Florida.
The dress is by designer Julien Macdonald.
See JLO’s sexy outfit, here:
(Photos: Getty)
{{item.description}} Read More »
Sweet sounds.
International scoop.
What to watch.
Proudly SA.
Interview.
Line-up.
New video.
GautengDBS Group (Pty) Ltd
KwaZulu-NatalTumaini ConsultingR200 000 - R300 000 Per Year
SandtonUDM International (Pty) LtdR2 000 - R7 500 Per Week
HousesR 4 600 000
HousesR 9 900 000
HousesR 1 495 000