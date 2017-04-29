PICS: Jennifer Lopez wows in see-through dress

PICS: Trevor Noah rubs shoulders with A-Listers as a ‘Next Generation Leader’ at the Time 100 Gala

2017-04-29
 
Jennifer Lopez

Cape Town – Singer, actress and mogul Jennifer Lopez turned heads on the red carpet of the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night.

The star wore a black see-through dress to the awards ceremony which was held in Coral Gables, Florida.

The dress is by designer Julien Macdonald.

See JLO’s sexy outfit, here:

jennifer lopez

jennifer lopez

Jennifer lopez

jennifer lopez

(Photos: Getty)

