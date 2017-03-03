PICS: Katie Perry just cut all her hair off

Cape Town – Katie Perry has a fresh new do following her breakup with Orlando Bloom.

The Chained to the Rhythm hitmaker – who recently went from a brunette beauty to a blonde bombshell – chopped off her locks and is giving us serious Miley Cyrus vibes.

See Katy’s new hairdo here:

??cash me outside howbow dah?? S/O @mrchrismcmillan and @justinandersoncolor & @riderdyehair for that platinum status ???????? A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

I WASNT READY TILL NOW A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

But this isn’t the first time Katy has opted for a short, fresh look.

Back in 2015 the 32-year-old cut her then dark hair into a style strikingly similar to Kris Jenner’s.

Katy even captioned a snap of her new do with: “I asked for the Kris Jenner (sic)”

See the Instapic here:

????I asked for the Kris Jenner???? A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 1, 2015 at 9:28am PDT

Katy’s new hairstyle comes after she addressed her breakup on Twitter.

She wrote: “HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017. U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all! (sic)”

See the tweet here: