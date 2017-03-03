It was a historic moment for 7de Laan when the local soapie had two male characters sharing a kiss

SA actor Tim Theron sat down with Channel24 to chat about upcoming local film, Jagveld. Watch it here!

PICS: Katie Perry just cut all her hair off

2017-03-03 19:00
 
katy perry

Cape Town – Katie Perry has a fresh new do following her breakup with Orlando Bloom.

The Chained to the Rhythm hitmaker – who recently went from a brunette beauty to a blonde bombshell – chopped off her locks and is giving us serious Miley Cyrus vibes.

See Katy’s new hairdo here:

I WASNT READY TILL NOW

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

But this isn’t the first time Katy has opted for a short, fresh look.

Back in 2015 the 32-year-old cut her then dark hair into a style strikingly similar to Kris Jenner’s.

Katy even captioned a snap of her new do with: “I asked for the Kris Jenner (sic)”

See the Instapic here:

????I asked for the Kris Jenner????

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Katy’s new hairstyle comes after she addressed her breakup on Twitter.

She wrote: “HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017. U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all! (sic)”

See the tweet here:

Read more on:    katy perry  |  celebrities

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Awesome moment as 7de Laan airs first gay kiss Logan: The Wolverine Here's why the SABC moved 7de Laan again MOVIE GUIDE: Feast your eyes on these 6 new films in cinemas this weekend PIC: Tori Spelling welcomes fifth child
WATCH: Angelina Jolie cooks up scorpions for dinner Riky Rick receives personal invitation to Gucci headquarters in Italy ShowMax lures 172 000 with its Poland expansion Come Dine With Me SA loses its SABC home Pretty Yende shines in New York
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Jane Fonda reveals she was raped and sexually abused as a child

2017-03-03 16:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 