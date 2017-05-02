PICS: Kendall Jenner stuns in sheer dress at the MET Gala

PICS: From classic to avant-garde, here is absolutely everything that happened at the MET Gala

2017-05-02 09:44
 
Kendall Jenner, met gala

Cape Town – Kendall Jenner went to this year’s MET Gala wearing pretty much nothing.

The Victoria’s Secret model stunned on the blue carpet on Monday night in a thong one piece, covered with a Julia Haart sheer dress, which is part of the La Perla Haute Couture Collection.

According to Daily Mail the sheer creation is made from 85 000 hand painted and placed crystals and took 160 hours of labour to make.

See snaps of Kendall’s sheer look here:

Kendall Jenner. met Gala

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

(Photo: Getty Images) 

2017-05-02 09:03
