PICS: Kendall Jenner stuns in sheer dress at the MET Gala

Cape Town – Kendall Jenner went to this year’s MET Gala wearing pretty much nothing.

The Victoria’s Secret model stunned on the blue carpet on Monday night in a thong one piece, covered with a Julia Haart sheer dress, which is part of the La Perla Haute Couture Collection.

According to Daily Mail the sheer creation is made from 85 000 hand painted and placed crystals and took 160 hours of labour to make.

See snaps of Kendall’s sheer look here:

(Photo: Getty Images)

READ NEXT: Jaden Smith took his dreadlocks to the MET Gala as his plus one!