PICS: Khloe Kardashian is head over heels in love

Cape Town – Khloe Kardashian has found love once again and is sharing more and more of her relationship online.

The reality TV star who only recently finalised her divorce from Lamar Odom has had her fair share of failed relationships, but it looks as though her heart has mended and is fixed on basketball player Tristan Thompson.

In her latest loved-up post Khloe, 32, wishes her man a happy 26th birthday in the sweetest way.

Alongside a picture of the couple, Khloe wrote: “To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this (sic)”

See the snap here:

To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this ?? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

The couple were first spotted together in September 2016 and have gradually gone public with their relationship.

See more lovey-dovey snaps of the couple here:

My love ?? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

?? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all! ?? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:25pm PST