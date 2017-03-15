PICS: Khloe Kardashian is head over heels in love

Ben Affleck released a statement on Facebook, saying he has recently completed treatment for alcohol addiction

2017-03-15 21:02
 
khloe kardashian, tristan thompson

Cape Town – Khloe Kardashian has found love once again and is sharing more and more of her relationship online.

The reality TV star who only recently finalised her divorce from Lamar Odom has had her fair share of failed relationships, but it looks as though her heart has mended and is fixed on basketball player Tristan Thompson.

In her latest loved-up post Khloe, 32, wishes her man a happy 26th birthday in the sweetest way.

Alongside a picture of the couple, Khloe wrote: “To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this (sic)”

See the snap here:

The couple were first spotted together in September 2016 and have gradually gone public with their relationship.

See more lovey-dovey snaps of the couple here:

My love ??

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

??

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Him ??

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

2017-03-15 19:02
