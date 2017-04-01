PICS: Kim Kardashian ditches her extensions on lunch date with Kendall Jenner

John Legend defended Kim Kardashian West after someone trolled her on Twitter for wanting to have more kids

2017-04-01 18:02
 
kim kardashian

Cape Town – Kim Kardashian West has ditched the super-long hair extensions she debuted at Paris Fashion Week in October.

The reality TV star was spotted going out for lunch with her model half-sister Kendall Jenner on Thursday, sporting a fresh new and natural look.

Kim’s lob (a long bob) is so perfectly symmetrical and shiny, it almost looks fake!

It seems the sisters were filming for KUWTK as they were following by their filming crew.

See pics of Kim and her new hairdo lunching with Kendall:

kim kardashian

kim kardashian, kendall jenner

kendall jenner

kim kardashian

kim kardashian

(Photo: Greatstock/Splash)

2017-04-01 10:01
