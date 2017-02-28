PICS: Kim Kardashian West is teaching Saint the art of taking selfies

Cape Town – Move over Kim! Saint is soon to be the next king of selfies.

Kim Kardashian West’s new approach on social media includes an abundance of selfies with her kids.

This means cuteness overload and if the reality TV star continues at this rate, her kids will start beating her at her own game.

In the latest set of selfies, and using the new Instagram multiple image feature, Kim shared three snaps of Saint working the camera.

Scroll through the adorable snaps here: