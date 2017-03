PICS: Kim, Kourtney and Khloe went on the ultimate road trip without us!

Cape Town – Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian road tripped to Palm Springs and we wish we had a spot on the backseat!

The trio of successful sisters embarked on their trip on Sunday, in a fully kitted red vintage Chevrolet Bel Air convertible.

With Kourtney and Khloe taking turns behind the wheel, the trip also included a huge dinosaur and what looks like a luxurious B&B sleepover.

Of course, the reality TV stars documented everything on social media.

See snaps of Kim, Kourtney and Khloe on their road trip here:

Palm Springs ?? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 5, 2017 at 5:21pm PST

M O O D @khloekardashian A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 4, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

Sister morning! @kimkardashian @khloekardashian A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 5, 2017 at 9:06am PST

Sunday Funday! A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 5, 2017 at 11:49am PST

Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 5, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

Sisters are cool @kourtneykardash A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 4, 2017 at 9:53pm PST