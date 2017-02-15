Harrison Ford was involved in a near-miss at a California airport as he was piloting his private plane

Here's everything you need to know about Trevor Noah's return to South Africa, including ticket sales

PICS: Kourtney and Kris on babysitting duty while Kim takes NYFW

2017-02-15 17:01
 

Cape Town – When Kim Kardashian West goes away to play, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner take on babysitting duty.

We’re in the midst of New York Fashion week and while Kendall Jenner may be working on the runway, her half sister Kim is reinventing herself one outfit at a time.

Kim was spotted in NYC on Wednesday showing off some skin, wearing a short blazer dress.

See the snaps here:


And while Kim may be rebuilding a name for herself, Kourtney and Kris are back home in LA taking care of the kids.

The mother/daughter duo were spotted out shopping in LA with Kim’s daughter North as well as Kourtney’s younger kids Penelope and Reign.

See the snaps here:

(Photos: Greatstock/Splash)

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Harrison Ford narrowly avoids crash with Boeing 737 Trevor Noah is coming back to SA for a comedy show PICS: SA gold medallist Wayde van Niekerk hangs out with Salt Bae PIC: Have you seen this steamy snap of Jay Anstey and her new bae? ‘Hot Felon’ makes his NY Fashion Week debut!
5 vintage pics from the original Playboy Club in New York City WATCH: Jake Gyllenhaal is also a pretty impressive singer The 10 best episodes of Parks and Recreation 6 shows to binge on this weekend Trevor Noah and Beyoncé big winners at NAACP Image Awards
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Why did this would-be royal choose life on the streets?

55 minutes ago
Partner content
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 