PICS: Kourtney and Kris on babysitting duty while Kim takes NYFW

Cape Town – When Kim Kardashian West goes away to play, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner take on babysitting duty.

We’re in the midst of New York Fashion week and while Kendall Jenner may be working on the runway, her half sister Kim is reinventing herself one outfit at a time.

Kim was spotted in NYC on Wednesday showing off some skin, wearing a short blazer dress.

See the snaps here:





And while Kim may be rebuilding a name for herself, Kourtney and Kris are back home in LA taking care of the kids.

The mother/daughter duo were spotted out shopping in LA with Kim’s daughter North as well as Kourtney’s younger kids Penelope and Reign.

See the snaps here:

(Photos: Greatstock/Splash)