PICS: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are living their best lives in Aspen

Cape Town – Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are living their best lives together in Aspen A.K.A Winter Wonderland right now.
The former couple rang in the new year with their three kids, Mason, seven, Penelope, four and two-year-old Reign, in the Colorado snow.
While they haven’t publicly confirmed they are officially back together, sources recently confirmed to E! News that the longtime on-and-off couple were back on!
Beautiful morninA photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Dec 29, 2016 at 9:38am PST
Dream teamA photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:55am PST
Mom and DadA photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:58pm PST
??HAPPY NEW YEAR??wishing more love and laughter to everyone.A video posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:47pm PST
To a beautiful year filled with love and happiness ?A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:19am PST
Little girl in a big houseA photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:26pm PST
Step up in this bitch like......A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:08pm PST
Morning stretch.A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 2, 2017 at 8:57am PST
Disco disco @letthelordbewithyouA video posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:14am PST
Fly or die typeA photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 2, 2017 at 12:44pm PST
