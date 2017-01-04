PICS: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are living their best lives in Aspen

Trevor Noah recently took some time off to explore Peru and the pics look amazing. See them here!

2017-01-04 05:01
 
kourtney kardashian, scott disick

Cape Town – Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are living their best lives together in Aspen A.K.A Winter Wonderland right now.

The former couple rang in the new year with their three kids, Mason, seven, Penelope, four and two-year-old Reign, in the Colorado snow.

While they haven’t publicly confirmed they are officially back together, sources recently confirmed to E! News that the longtime on-and-off couple were back on!

See pics for the fun family holiday here:

Beautiful mornin

A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

Dream team

A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

Mom and Dad

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

??HAPPY NEW YEAR??wishing more love and laughter to everyone.

A video posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

To a beautiful year filled with love and happiness ?

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Little girl in a big house

A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

Step up in this bitch like......

A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

Morning stretch.

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Disco disco @letthelordbewithyou

A video posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Fly or die type

A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

2017-01-03 15:01
