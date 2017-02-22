Controversial East Coast radio DJ, Phat Joe removed from air following 'Down syndrome' comment

Croatian police filed disorderly conduct charges against two people who allegedly used a racial slur to insult Jamie Foxx

PICS: Lisa Marie Presley’s twin daughters spotted shopping with Priscilla Presley

2017-02-22 17:00
 
priscilla presley

Cape Town – Lisa Marie Presley’s twin daughters, Finley and Harper were spotted out shopping in LA with their grandmother Priscilla Presley.

The outing comes after it was confirmed the former wife of Elvis Presley will be taking care of the twins.

Finley and Harper remain under protective custody by Priscilla while Lisa Marie and her ex Michael Lockwood fight in a bitter custody battle.

See the pics here:

Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Presley


Michael is currently being investigated for “disturbing” videos of children that Lisa Marie claims to have found on his computer.

The twins were taken into custody by Child and Family services last week. Priscilla then confirmed on Instagram on Monday that they would be staying with her.

See the pic here:

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for "all" your positive support. ??

A post shared by Priscilla Presley (@priscillapresley) on

(Photos: Greatstock/Splash)

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Video shows Harrison Ford wrongly flying over Boeing 737 PICS: Trevor Noah goes to a theme park to celebrate his birthday Why AKA and Bonang should never ever be #RelationshipGoals Phat Joe pulled off air following 'Down syndrome' comments PIC: Pearl Thusi reunites with her daughter
WATCH: Angelina Jolie cooks up scorpions for dinner Riky Rick receives personal invitation to Gucci headquarters in Italy ShowMax lures 172 000 with its Poland expansion Come Dine With Me SA loses its SABC home Pretty Yende shines in New York
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Paris robbery suspects: Kim's diamond ring too identifiable to sell

2017-02-22 12:11
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 