PICS: Lisa Marie Presley’s twin daughters spotted shopping with Priscilla Presley

Cape Town – Lisa Marie Presley’s twin daughters, Finley and Harper were spotted out shopping in LA with their grandmother Priscilla Presley.

The outing comes after it was confirmed the former wife of Elvis Presley will be taking care of the twins.

Finley and Harper remain under protective custody by Priscilla while Lisa Marie and her ex Michael Lockwood fight in a bitter custody battle.

Michael is currently being investigated for “disturbing” videos of children that Lisa Marie claims to have found on his computer.

The twins were taken into custody by Child and Family services last week. Priscilla then confirmed on Instagram on Monday that they would be staying with her.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for "all" your positive support. ?? A post shared by Priscilla Presley (@priscillapresley) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:12pm PST

