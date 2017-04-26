PICS: Look at Pamela Anderson's steamy lingerie shoot!

Cape Town – At 49, Pamela Anderson has still got it and her latest lingerie photo shoot proves it!

The original Baywatch babe is half naked and naughty in a photo shoot for the new Icons range from Coco De Mer.

Tastefully photographed by Rankin, Pamela shows off her toned body in tiny bondage-themed pieces by the erotic lingerie brand.

See the sexy snaps of Pamela Anderson here: