PICS: Look at Pamela Anderson's steamy lingerie shoot!

2017-04-26 12:54
 

Cape Town – At 49, Pamela Anderson has still got it and her latest lingerie photo shoot proves it!

The original Baywatch babe is half naked and naughty in a photo shoot for the new Icons range from Coco De Mer.

Tastefully photographed by Rankin, Pamela shows off her toned body in tiny bondage-themed pieces by the erotic lingerie brand.

See the sexy snaps of Pamela Anderson here:


