PICS: Maze Runner star filming in Cape Town!

Cape Town – The Maze Runner star Kaya Scodelario-Davis is in Cape Town and sharing her trip with fans on Instagram.

It looks as though the 25-year-old – who is also the wife of well-known actor Ben Walker – touched down in Cape Town with her husband on Wednesday, 1 March and is here to film scenes of the latest instalment of The Maze Runner.

Alongside one of her many snaps Kaya wrote: “Safe to say I'm a bit happy to be here.... #deathcure (sic)”

The hashtag has been widely linked to The Maze Runner: Death Cure and production on the film restarted in February after being postponed due to Dylan O’Brien being severely injured on set.

Kaya has seemingly visited numerous tourist attractions while in CT including Camps Bay and Boulder's Beach. She also celebrated her birthday on Monday, with a cute snap in front of Table Mountain.

See some of Kaya’s adventures in Cape Town here:

Cape Town you beauty A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 1, 2017 at 7:03am PST

#capetown A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:54am PST

In ?? A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Safe to say I'm a bit happy to be here.... #deathcure A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:57am PST

???? @findthewalker A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:59am PST

Thank you for all you kind birthday wishes. I've had a magical day with my boys. The best gift in the world ??????‍??‍??‍???? A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

My favorite beach in the world! ?? A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 13, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT