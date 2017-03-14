PICS: Maze Runner star filming in Cape Town!

Cape Town – The Maze Runner star Kaya Scodelario-Davis is in Cape Town and sharing her trip with fans on Instagram.
It looks as though the 25-year-old – who is also the wife of well-known actor Ben Walker – touched down in Cape Town with her husband on Wednesday, 1 March and is here to film scenes of the latest instalment of The Maze Runner.
Alongside one of her many snaps Kaya wrote: “Safe to say I'm a bit happy to be here.... #deathcure (sic)”
The hashtag has been widely linked to The Maze Runner: Death Cure and production on the film restarted in February after being postponed due to Dylan O’Brien being severely injured on set.
Kaya has seemingly visited numerous tourist attractions while in CT including Camps Bay and Boulder's Beach. She also celebrated her birthday on Monday, with a cute snap in front of Table Mountain.
See some of Kaya’s adventures in Cape Town here:
Cape Town you beautyA post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 1, 2017 at 7:03am PST
Cape Town you beauty
A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 1, 2017 at 7:03am PST
#capetownA post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:54am PST
#capetown
A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:54am PST
In ??A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:55am PST
In ??
A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:55am PST
Safe to say I'm a bit happy to be here.... #deathcureA post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:57am PST
Safe to say I'm a bit happy to be here.... #deathcure
A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:57am PST
???? @findthewalkerA post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:59am PST
???? @findthewalker
A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:59am PST
Thank you for all you kind birthday wishes. I've had a magical day with my boys. The best gift in the world ??????????????A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:44am PDT
Thank you for all you kind birthday wishes. I've had a magical day with my boys. The best gift in the world ??????????????
A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:44am PDT
My favorite beach in the world! ??A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 13, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT
My favorite beach in the world! ??
A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 13, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT
And Kaya isn't the only Maze Runner cast member sharing snaps from Cape Town. It looks as though the entire cast is here!
Dexter Darden, who plays Frypan in the films, shared a snap of the whole cast on Day 1 of filming in SA.
See the snap here:
Today marks Day 1, of the Final Chapter, of one of the biggest blessings of my life. I'm honored to do it with these guys one last time! Let's go!!!! #family #mazerunner #deathcure #day1 #glader #gangA post shared by Dexter Darden (@dexterdarden) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:58pm PST
Today marks Day 1, of the Final Chapter, of one of the biggest blessings of my life. I'm honored to do it with these guys one last time! Let's go!!!! #family #mazerunner #deathcure #day1 #glader #gang
A post shared by Dexter Darden (@dexterdarden) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:58pm PST
{{item.description}} Read More »
Sweet sounds.
International scoop.
What to watch.
Proudly SA.
Interview.
Line-up.
New video.
PretoriaQuyn Recruitment
LimpopoQuyn RecruitmentR1 000 Per Month
NewcastleINCDREAMSR6 000 - R7 000 Per Month
HousesR 3 450 000
HousesR 3 079 000
HousesR 5 750 000