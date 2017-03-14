PICS: Maze Runner star filming in Cape Town!

Princess Diana’s secret lover, James Hewitt, denies fathering Prince Harry in new revealing interview

2017-03-14
 
Kaya Scodelario-Davis, Ben Walker

Cape Town – The Maze Runner star Kaya Scodelario-Davis is in Cape Town and sharing her trip with fans on Instagram.

It looks as though the 25-year-old – who is also the wife of well-known actor Ben Walker – touched down in Cape Town with her husband on Wednesday, 1 March and is here to film scenes of the latest instalment of The Maze Runner.

Alongside one of her many snaps Kaya wrote: “Safe to say I'm a bit happy to be here.... #deathcure (sic)”

The hashtag has been widely linked to The Maze Runner: Death Cure and production on the film restarted in February after being postponed due to Dylan O’Brien being severely injured on set.

Kaya has seemingly visited numerous tourist attractions while in CT including Camps Bay and Boulder's Beach. She also celebrated her birthday on Monday, with a cute snap in front of Table Mountain.

See some of Kaya’s adventures in Cape Town here:

Cape Town you beauty

A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on

#capetown

A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on

In ??

A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on

Safe to say I'm a bit happy to be here.... #deathcure

A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on

???? @findthewalker

A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on

My favorite beach in the world! ??

A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on

And Kaya isn't the only Maze Runner cast member sharing snaps from Cape Town. It looks as though the entire cast is here!

Dexter Darden, who plays Frypan in the films, shared a snap of the whole cast on Day 1 of filming in SA.

See the snap here:

2017-03-14
