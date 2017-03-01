PICS: Moonlight cast pose for Calvin Klein

Cape Town – The cast of Moonlight posed for Calvin Klein’s Spring ’17 Men’s Underwear Campaign and boy do they look good.
In breathtaking black and white images – taken by photographer Willy Vanderperre – three of the men, plus 12-year-old Alex R. Hibbert, who were part of the Academy Award winning film modelled the brand’s new range.
1. Mahershala Ali
Resonant: “Even after the performance is over, I realize that you still have to service it. I’ll be in a coffee shop and someone will come up to me and just open a vein…telling me how this struck a nerve for them, what their experience was." ? —@MahershalaAli, the Academy Award winner for Best Supporting Actor, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt and Cotton Stretch Trunk with Slim Cut Jeans. ? The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:09am PST
Resonant: “Even after the performance is over, I realize that you still have to service it. I’ll be in a coffee shop and someone will come up to me and just open a vein…telling me how this struck a nerve for them, what their experience was." ? —@MahershalaAli, the Academy Award winner for Best Supporting Actor, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt and Cotton Stretch Trunk with Slim Cut Jeans. ? The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:09am PST
Star power: For nearly 20 years @MahershalaAli has toiled in television and film—or, as he put it, “working 16 years to be an overnight sensation." ??????? —Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt. ??????? The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 27, 2017 at 6:15pm PST
Star power: For nearly 20 years @MahershalaAli has toiled in television and film—or, as he put it, “working 16 years to be an overnight sensation." ??????? —Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt. ??????? The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 27, 2017 at 6:15pm PST
2. Trevante Rhodes
The powerhouse performance, redefined: “I want to win,” says former track and football star @_trevante_, “like an athlete.” ?? —Trevante Rhodes, wearing the Cotton Stretch Hip Brief. ? ?? ? The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 27, 2017 at 9:06am PST
The powerhouse performance, redefined: “I want to win,” says former track and football star @_trevante_, “like an athlete.” ?? —Trevante Rhodes, wearing the Cotton Stretch Hip Brief. ? ?? ? The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 27, 2017 at 9:06am PST
#More @calvinklein Spring 2017 Calvin Klein Underwear campaignA post shared by Trevante Rhodes (@_trevante_) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:43pm PST
#More @calvinklein Spring 2017 Calvin Klein Underwear campaign
A post shared by Trevante Rhodes (@_trevante_) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:43pm PST
3. Ashton Sanders
Introducing the Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre. ? “I’m realizing I have to be careful what I put out there…because everything I’ve wished for is happening.” ? —reflecting on his cast’s Best Picture win, the inimitable @ashtondsanders, pictured here wearing the Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief.A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 27, 2017 at 4:00am PST
Introducing the Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre. ? “I’m realizing I have to be careful what I put out there…because everything I’ve wished for is happening.” ? —reflecting on his cast’s Best Picture win, the inimitable @ashtondsanders, pictured here wearing the Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief.
A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 27, 2017 at 4:00am PST
Ashton X Calvin Klein Spring 2017 underwear campaign @calvinkleinA post shared by Ashton Durrand Sanders (@ashtondsanders) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:52am PST
Ashton X Calvin Klein Spring 2017 underwear campaign @calvinklein
A post shared by Ashton Durrand Sanders (@ashtondsanders) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:52am PST
4. Alex Hibbert
Shine on: “It’s just like the attitude,” Alex says of his love of clothes, “the personality. Like, it can be like me?dark inside and bright outside.” ? ?12 year-old talent on the rise Alex Hibbert, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt. ? ? The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 27, 2017 at 3:05pm PST
Shine on: “It’s just like the attitude,” Alex says of his love of clothes, “the personality. Like, it can be like me?dark inside and bright outside.” ? ?12 year-old talent on the rise Alex Hibbert, wearing the 100% Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt. ? ? The Spring ’17 Men’s Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre.
A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 27, 2017 at 3:05pm PST
Not only did they cast pose for Calvin Klein, but Trevante, Ashton and Alex were also dressed by the brand for the Oscars.
See images of the trio looking handsome in their suits here:
Getting ready for #Oscars night with @_trevante_, Alex Hibbert, and @ashtondsanders.A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:54pm PST
Getting ready for #Oscars night with @_trevante_, Alex Hibbert, and @ashtondsanders.
A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:54pm PST
Alex Hibbert (here with @ashtondsanders), wears a black wool Calvin Klein tuxedo, poplin dress shirt, and satin tie. #OscarsA post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:32pm PST
Alex Hibbert (here with @ashtondsanders), wears a black wool Calvin Klein tuxedo, poplin dress shirt, and satin tie. #Oscars
A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:32pm PST
Men of the moment: @ashtondsanders, @_Trevante_ and Alex Hibbert in Calvin Klein for tonight's #Oscars.A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:23pm PST
Men of the moment: @ashtondsanders, @_Trevante_ and Alex Hibbert in Calvin Klein for tonight's #Oscars.
A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:23pm PST
{{item.description}} Read More »
Sweet sounds.
International scoop.
What to watch.
Proudly SA.
Interview.
Line-up.
New video.
East RandProstaff Holdings (Pty) Ltd
Cape Town CBD
PretoriaQuyn Recruitment
HousesR 1 650 000
HousesR 4 950 000
HousesR 3 150 000