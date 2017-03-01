PICS: Moonlight cast pose for Calvin Klein

Cape Town – The cast of Moonlight posed for Calvin Klein’s Spring ’17 Men’s Underwear Campaign and boy do they look good.

In breathtaking black and white images – taken by photographer Willy Vanderperre – three of the men, plus 12-year-old Alex R. Hibbert, who were part of the Academy Award winning film modelled the brand’s new range.

Here they are:

1. Mahershala Ali

2. Trevante Rhodes

#More @calvinklein Spring 2017 Calvin Klein Underwear campaign A post shared by Trevante Rhodes (@_trevante_) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

3. Ashton Sanders

Ashton X Calvin Klein Spring 2017 underwear campaign @calvinklein A post shared by Ashton Durrand Sanders (@ashtondsanders) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:52am PST

4. Alex Hibbert

Not only did they cast pose for Calvin Klein, but Trevante, Ashton and Alex were also dressed by the brand for the Oscars.

See images of the trio looking handsome in their suits here: