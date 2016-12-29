Debbie Reynolds died a day after losing her daughter. Here are 30 beautiful photos to remember her by

Young stars and veterans of the industry have voiced their sadness at the twin passing of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

PICS: Pink gives birth to a baby boy

2016-12-29 11:09
 
pink

Cape Town – Pink and her husband Carey Hart have welcomed their second child together.

The Just Like Fire hitmaker gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Jameson Moon Hart on Monday and shared the happy news on Instagram on Thursday.

In one picture, Pink is holding her bundle of joy with the caption, “Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 (sic)”

See the cute picture here:

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

In another snap, Casey is seen cradling his newborn son. Pink added the caption, “I love my baby daddy (sic)”

See the picture here:

I love my baby daddy ??

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

The proud new parents already have five-year-old Willow together.

Read more on:    pink  |  carey hart  |  celebrities  |  celebutots

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
New details surrounding Carrie Fisher’s death emerge Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter Carrie Fisher's life in 30 pictures The 10 biggest radio stations in SA 30 absolutely beautiful photos of Debbie Reynolds
10 times Grey’s Anatomy made us cry 4 intergalactic flicks from 2016 you have to watch! 8 testosterone fuelled flicks from 2016 you gotta watch The Vamps to tour SA! WATCH: First Lady kicks off Obamas' final White House Christmas
NEXT ON CHANNELX

5 pics of Britney Spears’ really sexy new beau!

2016-12-28 18:01
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 