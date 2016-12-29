PICS: Pink gives birth to a baby boy

Cape Town – Pink and her husband Carey Hart have welcomed their second child together.

The Just Like Fire hitmaker gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Jameson Moon Hart on Monday and shared the happy news on Instagram on Thursday.

In one picture, Pink is holding her bundle of joy with the caption, “Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 (sic)”

See the cute picture here:

In another snap, Casey is seen cradling his newborn son. Pink added the caption, “I love my baby daddy (sic)”

See the picture here:

The proud new parents already have five-year-old Willow together.