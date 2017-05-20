PICS: Pippa Middleton stuns on her wedding day

England - Pippa Middleton got to the church on time Saturday for her wedding to a wealthy financier with a party of senior royals, including her sister, looking on.

She and hedge fund manager James Matthews are marrying in a church in rural England.

Middleton arrived at the church accompanied by her father in a vintage convertible. She was wearing a bespoke wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon and a long veil by prominent hat-maker Stephen Jones.

Matthews arrived shortly before his bride-to-be in formal wear.

There was sporadic rain in the area mixed with periods of sunshine. Well-wishers and hordes of reporters gathered outside the church grounds but were kept far from the building.

The ceremony is at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, to be followed by a later reception at the bride's parents' estate in nearby Bucklebury.

