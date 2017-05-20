Representative: Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell has died suddenly at age of 52

PICS: Justin Bieber took to stage in Cape Town and we were there to snap some shots from the show!

PICS: Pippa Middleton stuns on her wedding day

2017-05-20 13:37
 
Pippa Middleton

England - Pippa Middleton got to the church on time Saturday for her wedding to a wealthy financier with a party of senior royals, including her sister, looking on.

She and hedge fund manager James Matthews are marrying in a church in rural England.

Middleton arrived at the church accompanied by her father in a vintage convertible. She was wearing a bespoke wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon and a long veil by prominent hat-maker Stephen Jones.

Matthews arrived shortly before his bride-to-be in formal wear.

There was sporadic rain in the area mixed with periods of sunshine. Well-wishers and hordes of reporters gathered outside the church grounds but were kept far from the building.

The ceremony is at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, to be followed by a later reception at the bride's parents' estate in nearby Bucklebury.

Take a look at the beautiful pictures here

Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton

(Photos: Getty)

Read more on:    pippa middleton  |  celebrities

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Confirmed: Chris Cornell killed himself by hanging KFM line-up shuffle shocks The King of the Netherlands had a secret job for 21 years 10 pics from Justin Bieber’s Cape Town show PICS: Pippa Middleton stuns on her wedding day
WATCH: 5 The Voice SA performances people are talking about! The Fate of the Furious rakes in R67m at the South African box office Four films representing SA at the Cannes Film Festival From Hollywood to Mzansi: Local and international stars rub shoulders 5 TV announcements that will have your head spinning
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Man who crashed into Kylie Jenner's gate admits to killing a homeless man

2017-05-20 10:00
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 