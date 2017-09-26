PICS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands at first official event together

2017-09-26 07:35
 
meghan markle, prince harry

Toronto — Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle have made their first official public appearance as a couple.

Harry and Meghan held hands on Monday as they walked toward Toronto's city hall and attended a wheelchair tennis event at Harry's Invictus Games for wounded veterans.

Both were dressed casually in jeans, the prince pairing it with a black polo shirt while his girlfriend wore a pale button-down shirt.

Markle is a Toronto-based actor in the legal drama Suits. She appeared at the games' opening ceremony this weekend, cheering from the stands while Harry sat several rows away beside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. first lady Melania Trump.

The couple has been photographed together in the past but this is the first time they have appeared together at an official event.

SEE THE SWEET SNAPS HERE:

prince harry, meghan markle

prince harry, meghan markle

prince harry, meghan markle

prince harry, meghan markle

(Photo: Greatstock/Splash)

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Dylan Kardashian attends KUWTK launch party in London Trevor Noah: When something is evil there is no point in playing neutral EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian West says she is ready to vacay in SA! PICS: Meghan Markle appears at Prince Harry's Invictus Games PIC: Melinda Bam shows off her bikini bod in Mauritius
15 acclaimed African films to stream right now 14 beautiful ballet photos you simply have to see 5 movie trailers you might have missed 10 mini-series to quickly watch this weekend See who these Game of Thrones stars are dating in real life
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Mysterious photo of Michael Jackson lookalike has people believing the King of Pop is actually still alive

2017-09-25 14:53
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 