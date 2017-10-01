In partnership with

PICS: Prince Harry steals a kiss from Meghan Markle at Invictus Games closing ceremony

2017-10-01 12:11
 
Toronto — Prince Harry joined American actress Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Radlan, in a luxury box as the Invictus Games closed seven days of inspirational athletic performances by wounded veterans with a rousing ceremony featuring stars such as Bruce Springsteen and Bryan Adams.

The prince, a veteran of service in Afghanistan, created the Paralympic-style games as a way to inspire soldiers toward recovery. About 550 competitors from 17 countries competed in 12 sports over the last week.

Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance together at the event earlier in the week.

At the closing ceremony, Harry sat beside the wife of Canada's prime minister in the stands for a time while Markle sat in a luxury box with her mother. Harry later joined Markle and her mother in the luxury box as Springsteen performed.

Harry gave a smiling Markle a kiss on the cheek at one point, though they were largely at the back of the darkened box.

The 36-year-old actress known for her portrayal of a paralegal in the television show Suits recently told Vanity Fair they're in love.

The seven days of athletic performances closed as Springsteen sang three songs, including his classic Dancing in the Dark, before joining Adams on Cuts Like a Knife.

Harry paid tribute to the athletes in his closing speech, saying, "Our world needs your dedication and passion like never before."

"And you never know, this may just be the missing piece of the puzzle to help you regain that satisfaction of serving others once again," he added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, handed out participation medals to competitors on their way to the arena floor, and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden also handed out medals.

prince harry


This was the third edition of the Invictus Games, which are to be held in Sydney, Australia, next year.

2017-10-01 08:48
