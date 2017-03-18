Well-known South African co-anchor TV news duo Jeremy Maggs and Iman Rappetti are leaving NewsNight

We’re giving away a trip for two to Vietnam to celebrate the release of Kong: Skull Island! Enter here now!

PICS: Prince William and Kate in Paris

2017-03-18 09:01
 

Paris - British royals William and Kate are on a state visit to Paris.

This is the prince's first official visit to the French capital since his mother Diana died there.

During the two-day trip, the couple will meet survivors of the 2015 terror attack on the Bataclan concert hall in Paris as well as President Francois Hollande.

The trip comes as William, second-in-line to the throne, is under fire in the British media for missing a Commonwealth celebration to go skiing with friends. (Read more here)

William, 34, and Kate, 35, will be acting as goodwill ambassadors for Britain just as the country prepares to trigger the formal process of leaving the European Union.

French magazines have described their trip, organised at the request of Britain's foreign ministry, as a charm offensive by Britain as it prepares to break away from the European Union.

Gala magazine called them "the glamorous card to make you forget Brexit" - a tactic that will also be tested when they travel to Germany and Poland in July.
The royals will launch a initiative called "Les Voisins" (The Neighbours), celebrating relations between France and Britain.

On Friday the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted a black-tie dinner at the British embassy attended by stars including Godzilla and Leon actor Jean Reno and British actress Kristin Scott Thomas, who has a home in Paris.

In a nod to Kate's keen interest in fashion, newly appointed Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller was on the guest list.

On Saturday, the couple will attend a Six Nations rugby match between France and Wales at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Although no official commemoration is planned during the trip, it will be impossible to escape the poignancy of Diana's eldest son visiting the city where she died on 31 August 1997.

See pictures here:



(Photos: Getty Images)

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
6 things that will happen when the Queen dies Black Coffee talks about being robbed: It was like a movie Power Rangers actor pleads guilty for killing his roommate with a sword Jeremy Maggs, Iman Rappetti leaving eNCA’s NewsNight PIC: Trevor Noah hangs out with Patricia de Lille in New York
WATCH: Angelina Jolie cooks up scorpions for dinner Riky Rick receives personal invitation to Gucci headquarters in Italy ShowMax lures 172 000 with its Poland expansion Come Dine With Me SA loses its SABC home Pretty Yende shines in New York
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Kate Middleton is not impressed with Prince William’s dad dance moves

2017-03-18 08:16
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 