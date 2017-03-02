PICS: This model family is stealing hearts everywhere!

Cape Town – Model couple Jason and Amanda Harvey walked the runway with their two kids and have become every #FamilyGoal ever!

Jason – who is also the son of Steve Harvey – and his wife opened and closed the runway for Dulce &Gabanna’s show during Milan Fashion Week on Sunday and have been on everyone’s timeline ever since!

Families were the focal point of the show thus making it totally normal for the Harvey couple to strut down the catwalk carrying their two children, Noah and Rose.

See pics of the family on the runway here:

And now we can’t get enough of how beautiful this family is!

See more pics here:

Everything iv ever wanted and more...?? A post shared by Amanda Harvey (@theamanda_h) on Oct 4, 2016 at 12:23pm PDT

@versace_official Show ??? #AmandaHarvey #MarjorieHarvey #LoriHarvey #RoseHarvey #Versace #MilanFW #FashionWeek A post shared by Amanda Harvey (@theamanda_h) on Feb 28, 2017 at 9:50pm PST

Family time in #Anguilla ???? A post shared by Amanda Harvey (@theamanda_h) on Jan 22, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

Unexpected wave.. ???????? A post shared by Amanda Harvey (@theamanda_h) on Jan 20, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

Good morning from #Anguilla! ??????????????#Family #Beach #BlessedMornings #MyBabies #80degrees A post shared by Amanda Harvey (@theamanda_h) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:42am PST