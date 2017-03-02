PICS: This model family is stealing hearts everywhere!

Bonang Matheba has remained silent on rumours that she will be launching her own reality TV show

2017-03-02
 

Cape Town – Model couple Jason and Amanda Harvey walked the runway with their two kids and have become every #FamilyGoal ever!

Jason – who is also the son of Steve Harvey – and his wife opened and closed the runway for Dulce &Gabanna’s show during Milan Fashion Week on Sunday and have been on everyone’s timeline ever since!

Families were the focal point of the show thus making it totally normal for the Harvey couple to strut down the catwalk carrying their two children, Noah and Rose.

See pics of the family on the runway here:

And now we can’t get enough of how beautiful this family is!

See more pics here:

Everything iv ever wanted and more...??

A post shared by Amanda Harvey (@theamanda_h) on

@versace_official Show ??? #AmandaHarvey #MarjorieHarvey #LoriHarvey #RoseHarvey #Versace #MilanFW #FashionWeek

A post shared by Amanda Harvey (@theamanda_h) on

Family time in #Anguilla ????

A post shared by Amanda Harvey (@theamanda_h) on

Unexpected wave.. ????????

A post shared by Amanda Harvey (@theamanda_h) on

Good morning from #Anguilla! ??????????????#Family #Beach #BlessedMornings #MyBabies #80degrees

A post shared by Amanda Harvey (@theamanda_h) on

2017-03-02 06:01
