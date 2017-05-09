PICS: Tom Daley weds his Oscar-winning bae

Cape Town – Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black have officially tied the knot.
The couple wed on Saturday at Bovey Castle Hotel on Dartmoor National Park in Devon, England surrounded by 120 of their “closest friends and family.”
In a series of posts on social media both Tom, 22, and Dustin, 42, shared the happy news.
See pics of their special day here:
On 6th May 2017, I married the love of my life, @dlanceblack ?? We shared the day with 120 of our closest friends and family, from Texarkana to Plymouth! Thank you to everyone who made this weekend the most special weekend of our lives! • • • ??@burberry ????London Gay Men's Chorus ?? @andymacphotofilm • • • #NoRomeoA post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley1994) on May 8, 2017 at 1:41am PDT
On 6th May 2017, I married the love of my life, @dlanceblack ?? We shared the day with 120 of our closest friends and family, from Texarkana to Plymouth! Thank you to everyone who made this weekend the most special weekend of our lives! • • • ??@burberry ????London Gay Men's Chorus ?? @andymacphotofilm • • • #NoRomeo
A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley1994) on May 8, 2017 at 1:41am PDT
?????? Truly unforgettable ?? ????A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley1994) on May 8, 2017 at 8:22am PDT
?????? Truly unforgettable ?? ????
A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley1994) on May 8, 2017 at 8:22am PDT
So... what did you do this weekend?A post shared by Dustin Lance Black (@dlanceblack) on May 8, 2017 at 1:41am PDT
So... what did you do this weekend?
A post shared by Dustin Lance Black (@dlanceblack) on May 8, 2017 at 1:41am PDT
6th of May 2017. When all my hopes and dreams of "Maybe one day..." came true. Thanks to all of our family and friends for helping create the best day of our lives.A post shared by Dustin Lance Black (@dlanceblack) on May 8, 2017 at 8:22am PDT
6th of May 2017. When all my hopes and dreams of "Maybe one day..." came true. Thanks to all of our family and friends for helping create the best day of our lives.
A post shared by Dustin Lance Black (@dlanceblack) on May 8, 2017 at 8:22am PDT
The newly-wed couple started dating back in 2013 before getting engaged in October 2015.
Scandal rocked the Olympic diver and the Oscar-winning Milk screenwriter’s relationship earlier this year, after Tom admitted to having cybersex with a fan after footage leaked online.
Despite the confession, the couple stayed together.
{{item.description}} Read More »
Sweet sounds.
International scoop.
What to watch.
Proudly SA.
Interview.
Line-up.
New video.
GautengDBS Group (Pty) Ltd
MidrandTactical Reaction ServicesR12 000 - R18 000 Per Month
Western CapeTumaini ConsultingR900 000 - R1 000 000 Per Year
TownhousesR 1 190 000
HousesR 2 750 000
HousesR 15 000 000