PICS: Tom Daley weds his Oscar-winning bae

Cape Town – Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black have officially tied the knot.

The couple wed on Saturday at Bovey Castle Hotel on Dartmoor National Park in Devon, England surrounded by 120 of their “closest friends and family.”

In a series of posts on social media both Tom, 22, and Dustin, 42, shared the happy news.

See pics of their special day here:

?????? Truly unforgettable ?? ???? A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley1994) on May 8, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

So... what did you do this weekend? A post shared by Dustin Lance Black (@dlanceblack) on May 8, 2017 at 1:41am PDT

6th of May 2017. When all my hopes and dreams of "Maybe one day..." came true. Thanks to all of our family and friends for helping create the best day of our lives. A post shared by Dustin Lance Black (@dlanceblack) on May 8, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

The newly-wed couple started dating back in 2013 before getting engaged in October 2015.

Scandal rocked the Olympic diver and the Oscar-winning Milk screenwriter’s relationship earlier this year, after Tom admitted to having cybersex with a fan after footage leaked online.

Despite the confession, the couple stayed together.