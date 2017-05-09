PICS: Tom Daley weds his Oscar-winning bae

Justin Bieber’s opening act for his South African tour will be local producer and DJ Sketchy Bongo!

2017-05-09 07:57
 
Cape Town – Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black have officially tied the knot.

The couple wed on Saturday at Bovey Castle Hotel on Dartmoor National Park in Devon, England surrounded by 120 of their “closest friends and family.”

In a series of posts on social media both Tom, 22, and Dustin, 42, shared the happy news.

The newly-wed couple started dating back in  2013 before getting engaged in October 2015.

Scandal rocked the Olympic diver and the Oscar-winning Milk screenwriter’s relationship earlier this year, after Tom admitted to having cybersex with a fan after footage leaked online.

Despite the confession, the couple stayed together.

