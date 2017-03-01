PICS: VS Angel Adriana Lima’s latest mag shoot will make you thirsty!

Cape Town – Adriana Lima is the cover girl of Ocean Drive magazine’s March issue and she looks hotter than a summer’s day!
The Victoria’s Secret model – who is the longest-running Angel ever with 17-years of strutting on the runway – seductively posed for photographer Russell James in the latest shoot.
Legendary supermodel and catwalk queen @adrianalima covers our March issue, out today! ?????? Photography by @russelljames. Styling by @katherinelande. Hair by @stevenhoeppner. Makeup by taryllatkinsmua. Manicure by @isisantelo. Location provided by @douglaselliman. #adrianalima #supermodel #march #miami #oceandrivemag #victoriassecretA post shared by oceandrivemag (@oceandrivemag) on Feb 27, 2017 at 5:08am PST
And the 35-year-old beauty – who has two daughters – told the magazine she isn’t slowing down anytime soon.
She said: “My goal is to do the fashion show till I’m 40, at least, or as long as gravity is on my side.”
Miami + @adrianalima is always an iconic moment. Happy Monday to all. On stands now. @katherinelande, hair @stevenhoeppner, makeup @taryllatkinsmua, manicure by @isisantelo @douglaselliman. @OceanDriveMagA post shared by Russell James (@russelljames) on Feb 27, 2017 at 9:14am PST
