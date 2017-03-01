PICS: VS Angel Adriana Lima’s latest mag shoot will make you thirsty!

According to reports Trevor Noah bought a New York apartment for a tremendous R130 million!

Cape Town – Adriana Lima is the cover girl of Ocean Drive magazine’s March issue and she looks hotter than a summer’s day!

The Victoria’s Secret model – who is the longest-running Angel ever with 17-years of strutting on the runway – seductively posed for photographer Russell James in the latest shoot.

See the cover here:

And the 35-year-old beauty – who has two daughters – told the magazine she isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

She said: “My goal is to do the fashion show till I’m 40, at least, or as long as gravity is on my side.”

See more sexy snaps of Adriana here:

