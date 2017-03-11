PICS: 7de Laan celebrates 4000th episode with Xander and Vanessa's wedding and an unexpected ending

We catch up with Idols SA 2016 winner Noma about her music and her plans for this year

Pregnant Ciara involved in minor car crash

2017-03-11 09:02
 
ciara, russell wilson

Los Angeles - A representative for Ciara says the pregnant entertainer is doing well after a minor car accident on Friday in Los Angeles.

A spokeswoman for the 31-year-old singer said both mother and baby are uninjured after another vehicle struck the passenger side of Ciara's car.

The accident was first reported by celebrity site TMZ.com.

Ciara is expecting a child this spring with husband Russell Wilson, who plays for the National Football League's Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson wrote on Twitter after the accident Friday that "Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!"

Read more on:    ciara  |  celebrities  |  music

inside channel 24

Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: 7de Laan celebrates 4000th episode PICS: Gareth Cliff in Texas for SXSW conference MOVIE GUIDE: Here are 4 fresh films to watch this weekend! 5 flashy snaps of Emily Ratajkowski at the beach WATCH: This video of baby Kairo will melt your heart
WATCH: Angelina Jolie cooks up scorpions for dinner Riky Rick receives personal invitation to Gucci headquarters in Italy ShowMax lures 172 000 with its Poland expansion Come Dine With Me SA loses its SABC home Pretty Yende shines in New York
NEXT ON CHANNELX

Whoa! Michael Stipe and David Letterman are bearded twins!

2017-03-11 06:02
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 