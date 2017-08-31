Princess Diana: 5 headlines you might have missed today

Cape Town – It has been 20 years since a fatal car crash in Paris, France took the life of the people’s princess.

From the tragic accident to spawned conspiracies about her death to her most memorable fashion moments, we remember the life of Princess Diana.

Here are 5 Diana headlines you may have missed:

20 years later: Diana's life remembered in 40 photos

Looking back at happier days, here are 40 photos to remember Diana’s life as a royal. (Read more here)

First doctor on scene recounts Diana's fatal crash in Paris



French doctor Frederic Mailliez, the first physician on the scene of Princess Diana's car accident in Paris 20 years ago, says he gave first aid to the victims before knowing who he was treating. (Read more here)

Tiaras, gowns, power suits: Princess Diana's fashion moments



From frilly frocks to power suits, much of what Princess Diana wore has become the byword for the lavish extravagance of the '80s. (Read more here)

Diana's tragic death spawned web of conspiracy theories



A French investigation, a years-long British police inquiry and a coroner's inquest all concluded there was no foul play in the princess' fatal car crash. (Read more here)

Photos: Princes William and Harry honour Diana



Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting a memorial garden at Kensington Palace. (Read more here)

