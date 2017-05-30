Relax! Sofia Richie is not hooking up with Scott Disick!

Cape Town – Everyone can relax because Sofia Richie is not Scott Disick’s latest fling.
The model took to Twitter to set the record straight when reports questioned whether she was Scott’s latest hook up.
Sofia wrote: “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax (sic)”
SEE THE TWEET HERE:
Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax— Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) May 28, 2017
Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax
Sofia’s message comes after Scott’s whirlwind birthday week of hooking up with different women in Cannes.
The 34-year-old was first spotted arriving at the French Riviera resort with Bella Thorne, 19, on Tuesday, 23 May. A couple of days later Bella had left Cannes and tweeted that she has nothing to do with Scott.
SEE THE TWEETS HERE:
Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me— bella thorne (@bellathorne) May 25, 2017
Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me
Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontfuckwithit https://t.co/L2MHtOVmKn— bella thorne (@bellathorne) May 26, 2017
Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontfuckwithit https://t.co/L2MHtOVmKn
E! News then reported Scott was spotted on Thursday, 25 May, with old flame Chloe Bartoli - the same woman he was spotted getting cosy with back in 2015 before Kourtney Kardashian broke up with him.
According to a source Chloe was just having fun with Scott and still had her eyes on other guys.
A mere two days later, on Saturday, 27 May, Scott was reportedly seen flirting with 18-year-old Sofia.
SEE SNAPS OF SCOTT AND SOFIA HANGING OUT HERE:
Best times ( not sure why it deleted )A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on May 28, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT
Best times ( not sure why it deleted )
A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on May 28, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT
I don't think we could have a better timeA post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on May 28, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT
I don't think we could have a better time
A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on May 28, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT
