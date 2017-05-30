Relax! Sofia Richie is not hooking up with Scott Disick!

All the winners of the 23rd Samas were announced during a glitzy ceremony at Sun City. See them here

2017-05-30 13:02
 
sofia richie, scott disick

Cape Town – Everyone can relax because Sofia Richie is not Scott Disick’s latest fling.

The model took to Twitter to set the record straight when reports questioned whether she was Scott’s latest hook up.

Sofia wrote: “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax (sic)”

SEE THE TWEET HERE:

Sofia’s message comes after Scott’s whirlwind birthday week of hooking up with different women in Cannes.

The 34-year-old was first spotted arriving at the French Riviera resort with Bella Thorne, 19, on Tuesday, 23 May. A couple of days later Bella had left Cannes and tweeted that she has nothing to do with Scott.

SEE THE TWEETS HERE:

E! News then reported Scott was spotted on Thursday, 25 May, with old flame Chloe Bartoli - the same woman he was spotted getting cosy with back in 2015 before Kourtney Kardashian broke up with him.

According to a source Chloe was just having fun with Scott and still had her eyes on other guys.

A mere two days later, on Saturday, 27 May, Scott was reportedly seen flirting with 18-year-old Sofia.

SEE SNAPS OF SCOTT AND SOFIA HANGING OUT HERE:

Best times ( not sure why it deleted )

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

I don't think we could have a better time

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

sofia richie  |  scott disick

2017-05-30 10:20
